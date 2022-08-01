JOYCE ELAINE HILL

(née Brown)

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the passing of Joyce Elaine Hill (née Brown) of Elizabeth Bay on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Daughter of Jean Brown (Lawlor) and Douglas Brown, both predeceased. Beloved wife of David (Dave) and loving stepmother of Mackenzie (husband Bruce Wiseman) and Braden (wife Jessie Allison). Proud and loving grandma of Erin and Cameron Wiseman. Dear sister of Douglas Brown (Joanne) and Debbie Brown (Bruce) and much loved sister-in-law of Cheryl Hill-Wisniewski (Sid), Colleen O’Malley (Sam), Terry Hill (Lise) and Maureen Friel (Rick) and cherished Aunt Joyce to many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a teacher for 33 years with the Sudbury Board of Education later the Rainbow District School Board. She was a wonderful educator who taught children of all ages the essentials of a good education and the importance of being good, caring people through her own example. Joyce obtained her Bachelor Degree from Laurentian University and a M.A. through Central Michigan University. Joyce excelled in so many facets of her life. She was a prolific reader and had quite a green thumb to grow the most beautiful plants. She was a talented skier both downhill and on the water. She was an excellent cook and baker, well known for her desserts and cake decorating which were welcome savoury delights at many family and social gatherings. She was gifted at arts and crafts creating treasured folk art, Christmas Saint Nicks and stained glass. Joyce was so proud of her grandchildren and loved to spend time with them and to also welcome family and friends to the family cottage. Her smile and laughter would fill the room and just being around her would make people feel good. She loved travel , music and loved to dance. She had a special place in her heart for all types of animals especially dogs and was known to have temporarily adopted a few on various travel occasions. Joyce contributed so much to the world and she will be forever missed. Special thanks to all of the wonderful staff at Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay including PSWs, nurses, and companions. Sincere gratitude is extended to Dr. C. Wilson whose compassion and professionalism helped us deal with the challenges of this journey. There will be no funeral and a Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Joyce’s memory can be made to the Gore Bay Medical Centre through the Gore Bay Rotary Club or to a charity of choice and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.