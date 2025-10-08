Rotary Club Fall Produce Auction this Saturday

GORE BAY—The great community work of the Rotary Club of Gore Bay cannot be done without the generous support of the Island businesses and individuals, including the club’s annual fall produce auction.

“The work of the local Rotary Club, and all the assistance we are able to provide to the community, is only possible through the generous support of local businesses and individuals,” stated Peter Carter, Rotary president.

“On October 11, the Rotary Club will once again host our annual Fall Produce Auction. This event has been long standing in the community and remains one of our important fundraisers,” said Mr. Carter. “Over the years the produce auction has evolved from primarily produce to include a wider range of items including gift certificates and products donated by local businesses across Manitoulin Island and surrounding area. The success and growth of this initiative would not have occurred without the hard work and time invested by Robbie White. Robbie continues to partner with the Rotary Club and with our support, we look forward to another successful auction on October 11, commencing at 10 am.”

Mr. White (who is the auctioneer for the event) told The Expositor, “Almost every business on Manitoulin Island has given something for the auction this year. We have about 200 items up for auction.” He noted that many items are provided by many off-Island businesses and individuals as well.

“One of the new donators we have this year is Science North, which has provided passes to visit Science North,” said Mr. White. “Some of the other big items that are up for auction is a fishing charter, tickets on the Chi-Cheemaun, tickets to visit the glass bottom boat in Tobermory, a charter provided by North Channel Cruise Lines to Killarney where people will be able to enjoy fish and chips at Hubert’s.”

“Again, this year, we have a golf package put together, with Manitoulin Golf in Gore Bay, Rainbow Ridge Golf Course in Manitowaning and Brookwood Brae Golf Course in Mindemoya. The package will include a round of golf for four people, including carts,” said Mr. White.

The Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre is also participating this year, for the first time, providing a prime rib dinner for four people and four concert tickets to an upcoming show to bid on.

Among the many other items to be auctioned off include tickets for the Providence Bay Fair Country Concert, at least two loads of gravel, will preparation for an individual or a couple. A $250 gift certificate from Tanners Independent Grocers in Espanola, along with a gift certificate at Freshco as well as two other businesses inside the Espanola Mall can be bid on.

“Things have been really good, we are always looking for new businesses to approach for items every year for the auction,” said Mr. White.

“Funds raised through the auction go towards many local community projects, for example Manitoulin Secondary School Student Aid Fund, the MSS Robotics program, local t-ball and hockey leagues for elementary students, Lyon’s Memorial Food Cupboard, veteran memorial banners for the Gore Bay Legion, a leadership conference held for aspiring student leaders and support of our local Angel Bus, to name a few,” said Mr. Carter.

“This program involves one of our very own Manitoulin students spending the entire school year in Spain, fully immersed in daily life with a local Spanish family. In return, our club has agreed to host an inbound student from Italy,” said Mr. Carter. “Ludo will spend the first five months attending Manitoulin Secondary School and then the last half of the school year in Sudbury, where she will complete the school year with a Sudbury family.”

“This program is a wonderful opportunity for the exchange students directly involved, but also provides Manitoulin students the experience of learning directly from Ludo about how Spanish life compares to growing up on Manitoulin Island,” continued Mr. Carter. “The Gore Bay Rotary Club is very proud of this initiative and looks forward to continuing the student exchange program for many years to come. Please refer to our website to learn about the many other community projects supported by Rotary.”