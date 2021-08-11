Rotary Club of Gore Bay makes significant donation to Robinson Fire Department ‘bush buggy’ fund

SILVER WATER—The Robinson Township fire department received a donation of $1,000 on July 26 toward the department’s bush buggy (UTV) fund.

Robinson Township fire chief Doug Wismer and Robinson Local Services Board (LSB) chair Tim Mackinlay, along with several other firefighters, gratefully accepted the donation from the Rotary Club of Gore Bay. Rotarian Dave Rogalsky was on hand to make the cheque presentation along with several members of the fire department.

“The Gore Bay Rotary members are pleased to be able to assist the fire department and the residents of Robinson Township with a funding contribution for this unique piece of equipment,” said Mr. Rogalsky.

Mr. Mackinlay said, “the UTV is equipped with all the tools a forest firefighter would need including a fixed Honda pump, a high-pressure forestry pump and 600 feet of forestry hose. The trailer also carries 80 gallons of water, two backpack pumps and 200 feet of hose. In addition, there is a chainsaw for cutting fire breaks or downed trees blocking access.”

Mr. Wismer added, “this fully outfitted UTV bush buggy will help the department to address grass and forest fires in locations that are not just accessible with the larger fire vehicles. Our goal is to be able to respond quickly and efficiently to fires in remote locations to protect the homes and properties of our residents.”