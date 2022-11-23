Scam Alert

M’CHIGEENG—The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) are advising the public about a local scam with people claiming to be collecting money to assist the police with investigations.

“We have received reports of people calling citizens on Manitoulin and members of our First Nations communities, claiming they are collecting money on behalf of ‘the police’ to assist with an undercover operation which would lead to a big arrest,” said James Killeen, chief of police for UCCM APS on November 18.

“This is a reminder that police services will not utilize members of the general public to help assist with investigations and/or to make arrests in undercover operations,” continued Police Chief Killeen. “If you are contacted and requested to provide money for an incident such as this, please be aware that this is a scam to illicit money from you and is not connected to the UCCM APS, Wikwemikong Tribal Police or the OPP on Manitoulin Island.”

If anyone has further information regarding this incident or the identity of the people involved in this incident, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com