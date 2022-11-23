Manitoulin Secondary School forms mountain bike team

M’CHIGEENG—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) is now participating in the sport of mountain biking.

“MSS has a new sport this year, mountain biking, organized and coached by Caroline Black,” said Jordan Smith, program leader for sports and physical education of MSS. “The mountain bike team competed in their first competition November 10 at the Nickel Capital high school race at Kivi Park.”

“Bradley Slaght placed third in the junior division, completing the eight-kilometre course in a time of 34:55. Tobi Madrigal Brown placed fourth in the senior division completing the 12- kilometre course in a time of 54:27,” said Mr. Smith. Mustangs Garrett Sheppard and Patrick McCann competed as well.

“We are finishing up our last practice this week for the fall season, but there will be more races this spring. New riders are welcome to join!” said Mr. Smith.