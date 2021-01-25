SEID FRANCIS BAILEY LEE GEORGE

November 17, 1952 to January 23, 2021

Seid Francis Bailey Lee George passed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. He was known as Frank (Butch) and was born as a twin with his brother John (predeceased March 1993) to Sam and Rita (Vincent) George in Little Current, Manitoulin Island, Ontario. Frank is the loving spouse of Bonnie (Zieman) for 45 years. He is father to Christopher (spouse Kasia Malawa) George and “Papa” to grandaughter Isla Cay of Vancouver Island. Frank is survived by his sisters Meiling (Don, predeceased September 2020) Gunn of Cambridge and MaeQue (Garry) Nowlan of Barrie and brother Milford (Penny) George of Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island, ON. Frank will be greatly missed by his nieces Lisa (Bob) Nunnikhoven (Brooklyn and Brandon), Jennifer (Don) Gregg (Kyle and Jessica) of Cambridge and nephews Stephen (Theresa) Nowlan (Liam and Kaitlyn), Paul Nowlan, Casey (Jennifer) George (Camryn) of Barrie and Scott (Monica) George (Bodhi) of Ottawa. Frank will be missed by the Zieman family including Bonnie’s brother Terry (Bev) Zieman, sisters Sharon (Ed, predeceased November 2020) Memmott, Sheila (predeceased April 2010) (Larry) Pilgrim, Karen (Walter) Barlett, Linda (James) Green, Elaine (Randy) King and Eleanor (George) Cherry. Bonnie’s many nieces and nephews will miss their “Uncle Frank.” Frank was a very sociable person, who with Bonnie, loved entertaining in their home. Frank enjoyed music and with his extensive record collection would rock out the tunes as a DJ when the opportunity arose. Frank loved to travel with Bonnie and sometimes Chris and Kasia, and explore the islands of the Caribbean. Frank grew up in Little Current, Manitoulin Island, ON and moved to Cambridge after finishing high school. He worked at several different jobs but spent most of his career at Gillies Lumber in Cambridge, ON. Frank was always willing to help his family and friends/neighbours with building projects. He was always willing to offer helpful suggestions. The last few years have been difficult due to having poor health. With the support of Bonnie, Frank went to Los Cabos, Mexico two years ago. In this past year he went to meet his first grandchild (grandaughter) Isla Cay on Vancouver Island. We are sad that Frank is no longer with us but will forever be in our hearts. We are happy and appreciate that he lived and enriched our lives. Donations to the Heart and Stroke would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements: Barthel Funeral Home, Queenston Road, Cambridge.