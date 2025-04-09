Sheguiandha First Nation woman charged with accessory after the fact in Sudbury homicide

SUDBURY—Shortly before 3:25 pm on April 6, officers were dispatched to an address on Lansdowne Street in Sudbury for a suspicious vehicle. Information provided was that a black 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was found in a garage and there appeared to be an unresponsive man inside.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services, Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services and Greater Sudbury Police attended the scene. Firefighters gained entry into the vehicle and paramedics confirmed the individual was deceased. It is believed that the individual sustained a gunshot wound. At this time, it has not been determined where (geographic location) the individual was fatally injured.

As a result of the postmortem conducted through the Coroner’s Office, it has been confirmed that the deceased died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old man from Greater Sudbury. His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

At around 3:30 pm on April 7, detectives from the Major Crime Section of the Criminal Investigation Division located and arrested 23-year-old Monica Shawanda, of Sheguiandah First Nation, for accessory after the fact to murder. It is believed that Ms. Shawanda was the driver at the time of the incident and that she then hid the vehicle in the garage on Lansdowne Street where it and the deceased were later located.

Ms. Shawanda was held in police custody overnight and attended Bail Court on April 8 to answer to the charge.

Community members with video surveillance equipment in the area are asked to review the footage and contact police with any relevant information. Community members are also encouraged to register their video surveillance equipment on CAMSafe via www.camsafe.ca

Anyone with information related to this incident or the involved vehicle is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.