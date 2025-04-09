Spring storm causes unique shutdown of all Manitoulin Island highways

MANITOULIN—Due to the surprise spring storm and severe weather conditions this past Monday, at least one municipality on Manitoulin Island declared a significant weather event, the first time this has been declared in at least the past 20 years. Not only that, but all provincial highways were simultaneously closed to traffic because of the storm.

A notice on the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Facebook this past Monday morning read, “Please be advised that the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands is declaring a significant weather event. This means that all municipal roads should be considered non-maintained for the duration of this event. We encourage all residents to stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. The public will be notified when the significant weather event is terminated. For questions, please contact the municipal office.”

“This is the first time I know of the municipality declaring a significant weather event,” stated Dave Williamson, NEMI CAO, who has worked with the municipality for the past 20 years. He explained the significant weather event was declared, “due to the volume of snow and winds, and it means our roads crew may not able to meet the minimum maintenance standards,” although he said the roads crew was still on the roads in NEMI, clearing them.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advised as of 11:50 am this past Monday that “of the following road closures in the area due to severe winter weather conditions: Highway 17 from Espanola (intersection of Highway 6/Highway 17) from Lively to Sudbury and Highway 6 from Little Current to Espanola; Highway 6 from Little Current to South Baymouth and Highway 540 from Little Current to Meldrum Bay.

“A reminder to motorists that driving on a closed highway may result in a fine of $110 and three demerit points,” the OPP release states.

A weather advisory was posted by the Meteorological Service of Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada from Monday at 3:41 am to 6 pm. “Winter weather advisory in effect, continuing through this afternoon.” It was reported that snow would be at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts of 10-15 centimetres expected with peak snowfall rates of 2-4 centimeters per hour. Reduced visibility in snow and local blowing snow. Snow is expected to taper to flurries from west to east late this afternoon. In addition, northernly winds will intensify later this morning into this afternoon with gust up to 80 kilometres per hour resulting in local blowing snow,” the weather advisory read.