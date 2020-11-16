SHIRLEY MARGARET

ELIZABETH LOVELACE

(nee Stringer)

April 14, 1941- November 12, 2020

Shirley passed away peacefully at the Sault Ste. Marie Hospital with her family by her side on November 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Daughter of Ruth and Olive (nee Burnett) Stringer (both predeceased). Survived by her children Debbie, John, Larry and children’s father Roy Lovelace. Predeceased by best friend and companion Lloyd Taylor. Sister of Rena Cosby (predeceased), Darlene (Lloyd) Taylor (both predeceased), Marie (Tom) Lovelace (both predeceased) and Wilhemine Stringer (predeceased). Sister-in-law of Buck (predeceased) (Georgina) Lovelace, Bonnie (Jake), Lorraine (Don) Coats and Leland Lovelace (predeceased). Special niece of Doris Michie of Little Current. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Proud of her Manitoulin heritage, our mother Shirley Margaret Elizabeth Lovelace (nee Stringer) took her cup of tea and joined her parents Ruth and Olive Stringer, as well as her sisters Rena, Darlene, Wilhemine (Billy) and Marie around the card table. The Stringer laugh will be heard throughout Heaven. Mom’s pride and love for her children Debbie, John and Larry was boundless. She attended every activity we participated in. She carried her love for figure skating and hockey throughout her life first as a player then as a hockey Mom. Many good times were had at Cooper Lake singing and playing the spoons around the campfire. Mom loved to go out in nature and on her snowmachine or ATV. Mom was loved by many and will be missed. A private memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Island Funeral Home with burial to follow at Elmview Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Shirley to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.