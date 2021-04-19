WILLIAM “BILL” DOWDELL

1932 – 2021

It is with deep sorrow that the family announce the passing of Bill, my beloved husband and father. Bill’s good humour, and his ceaseless optimism, will be long remembered. He will be missed by his wife Agnes, his son Kirk (Monica) of Coquitlam, B.C. and by his many friends and colleagues, and by the students who he worked with. He was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario and is predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Howard (1995), his son Aaron (1983), his daughter Kimberly (2006) and his brother Robert (2008). He is survived by his four grandchildren, Gavin and Ashley Dowdell, Talyn and Emily Toppings. Bill began his career in public education as a teacher at the Mindemoya High School on Manitoulin Island and later served as principal for several years. He also taught at Pickering College in Newmarket, Ontario and was vice principal at the Walkerton Secondary School. In 1966 he was appointed principal of the Dunnville S.S. where he remained until 1983 when he was appointed principal of the Cayuga Secondary School. In retirement, Bill continued his involvement in many community activities and groups. He worked with the Stoney Creek Flag Day Committee, was an active member of the Dunnville Little Theatre and a member of the First Hamilton Unitarian Church. He assisted at the Eva Rothwell Community Centre with the breakfast program and for a short time was a member of the Church Finance Committee. Over the years he served in several volunteer capacities with Scouts Canada and was the recipient of an Award of Merit. As a member of Stoney Creek Optimist Club he was involved with the Annual Peach Festival. Both he and Agnes participated in the Omega discussion group. In June of 1992, Agnes and Bill started out on a four-month driving and camping trip that took them across the western United States, through British Columbia, Alaska, the Yukon, and then across Northern Canada, arriving home the end of September. It was a memorable trip. As per Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances with the pandemic, there will be no formal time for visitations or a formal funeral service. Friends are invited to send cards or notes of condolences. If desired, a donation to a charity of your choice in Bill’s memory would be appreciated. The assistance of Markey-Dermody Funeral Home has been appreciated. Online condolences can be left at MarkeyDermody.com.