Special weather statement – chance of significant freezing rain for Wednesday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain likely Wednesday.



Hazards:

Freezing rain with significant ice accretion.

Untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkways may become slippery.



Timing:

Beginning Wednesday morning. Ending Wednesday evening.



Discussion:

A mix of snow and ice pellets will move into the area Wednesday morning and persist into the evening. Significant freezing rain with ice accretion is possible Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h will increase the likelihood of power outages.



Considerable uncertainty remains regarding the timing and amount of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. A freezing rain warning may be needed as the system approaches.



Significant rainfall and strong winds are also possible on Thursday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.