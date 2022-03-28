MARGARET MADELINE

MCCOLMAN

Margaret Madeline McColman (Oster) passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022 with family by her side. She will be missed by her beloved husband of 60 years, Patrick Russel McColman. Fondly remembered by her children Patricia Dunnet (Doug) of Atikokan, ON and Cynthia Fitzgerald (Travis) of Kincardine, ON; her grandchildren, Kennedy (fiancé Robert) of Waterloo, ON, Avery of Boston, Mass., Liam of Kincardine, ON, Cameron of Ottawa, ON, Cassidy of Sault Ste Marie, ON, and her siblings Dorothy Doebele (Warner) of Kermeas, BC, Eileen Sobkowich (Ed) of Winnipeg, MB, Kathy Pankuch (Tony) of Thunder Bay, ON, John Oster (Norma) of Le Have, NS, Brian Oster of Sudbury, ON, Lawrence Oster (Kathy) of Castlegar, BC; sisters-in-law, Diane Senger (Larry) of Fort Frances, ON, and Barbara McColman (Reg predeceased) of North Bay, ON; and many nieces and nephews across the country. Madeline was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Leo Oster, her two children Victoria and Ernest, her two brothers Leo and Jimmy (Diane), her two sisters Nora Paulenko (George) and Joan McTavish (Ken), and her sister-in-law Rhonda Oster. Madeline was born in Stratton, ON and grew up in Fort Frances, ON. She attended Fort Frances High School and went on to become a Registered Nursing Assistant from La Verendrye Nursing School, Class of 55-56. She spent her nursing career at several hospitals and long-term care facilities, starting at La Verendrye Hospital, then moving to Sault General Hospital, Sudbury General Hospital, Garson Manor and finally Pioneer Manor, retiring in 1994. In her retirement, she and her husband moved to Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. She was a natural caregiver, with strong empathy for others. This showed in her chosen profession and in the care of her beloved husband after his industrial accident. Madeline was a quiet person with a great sense of humour. She loved watching hockey, in particular her favourite team the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby. She absolutely loved decorating her home for each of the seasons and holidays and caring for her roses and flowers. She spent cherished times with her grandchildren at their home on Manitoulin Island. The grandchildren will remember her as fun and mischievous. Madeline was well respected by all who knew her. Her Catholic Faith carried her through the burdens of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 30 Walford Rd., Sudbury on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11 am. Cremation with interment in the St. John Cemetery, Garson. (Friends may call at the church after 10:30 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022). Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com.