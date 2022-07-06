Spirit Island, paintings from artist Cathy Boyd, opens July 9 at Perivale Gallery

﻿PERIVALE—Spirit Island, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Cathy Boyd, will open on Saturday, July 9 at Perivale Gallery and will continue until the gallery’s seasonal closing on September 18.

Cathy Boyd will be in attendance at Perivale Gallery to welcome visitors to her show on Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 5 pm. Masking and the following of COVID protocols is encouraged.

The title of this show is a loose translation of the meaning of Manitoulin, “Island of the Great Spirit.”

Ms. Boyd’s oil paintings celebrate the Northern Ontario landscape with emphasis on the diverse topography from Midland, where she lives, to Manitoulin Island. This show features numerous “plein air” studies from her recent outdoor painting trips to the Island.

Ms. Boyd’s artistic career began in her early 20s when she accepted a teaching position that required her to teach art to the senior elementary students in Orillia. Not having any previous art instruction, she enrolled in some summer art classes at the Toronto School of Art. Ms. Boyd discovered she had some ability, and became immersed in learning how to paint, taking classes with some local professionals. Her style has evolved over the years and can be described as impressionistic, with some of her landscapes leaning towards abstraction. Her use of colour is unapologetic, as she pushes colour to invoke excitement. Most recently, the artist has been experimenting with acrylic markers which are perfect for quick plein air studies where painting outdoors requires completing small pieces in a short time frame.

Ms. Boyd is very prolific, painting approximately 100 paintings per year. Her work has been shown throughout Ontario, New York City, Romania and the British Virgin Islands. Her paintings have been collected globally. She has been showing at Perivale Gallery for more than 10 years and returns to the Island yearly to teach and show at the gallery.

Perivale Gallery is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm until September 18.