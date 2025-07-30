Split Rail Brewing Company turns 10

GORE BAY—It was 10 years ago, July 24, 2015, that Split Rail Brewing Company opened its doors, opening with the tremendous support of the community through a Kickstarter fundraising campaign. It was with this in mind and the support of many people over the years that the owners of the business held a 10th anniversary customer appreciation party last Friday.

“Ten years ago, after five years of planning, team building, product development and a Kickstarter campaign, we opened our doors. Split Rail’s 2015 Kickstarter was more than a fundraising effort; it was proof of concept and convergence of people who shared a love of Manitoulin and vision for a community microbrewery,” a Split Rail Post states.

“We are here because of all of you here, and others, and the support you have given us,” stated Andrea Smith, co-owner, at the anniversary celebration. “We have received exceptional support over the past 10 years.”

“I have worked with Andie over 10 years to open and operate Split Rail. We welcome all the support we have received, through our Kickstarter (fundraising) campaign and since we started,” said co-owner Eleanor Charlton. “I can’t say enough about the support we’ve received over the years.”

“Today we have such a diverse group of partners and colleagues that we work with,” said Ms. Smith. “We are blessed to be able to work with all of them, and we appreciate the collaboration and support they provide, as well as the support we have received from family and friends.”

Ms. Smith noted Split Rail has been fortunate to have a great team of employees, from the original crew to the “thriving and exciting team we have currently.”

Staff of Split Rail Brewing Company pose for a photo during the Gore Bay business 10th anniversary customer appreciation party, held last Friday evening.

Split Rail produces high quality, small batch beer and soda. Ms. Smith and Ms. Charlton began brewing in a garage in 2011 and opened Manitoulin Island’s first craft brewery in 2015 in Gore Bay.

“Thanks to artist Michael Belmore’s extraordinary talent, Kickstarter supporters from near and far were forever immortalized with names carved into the bar (and on metal signs throughout the taproom). Every day, as glasses clink and stories flow, these names remind us that Split Rail exists because communities of people believed,” a Split Rail post notes.

True collaboration is a founding value for Split Rail based on lasting partnerships with local businesses, suppliers, and creators and makers, and creating a network that strengthens the Island community has been key. From sourcing ingredients as locally as possible to cross-promoting fellow entrepreneurs, Split Rail holds the value that working together makes everyone stronger. This community-first, customer-centred philosophy has been the driving force behind Split Rails growth and success over the past decade,” Ms. Smith said.

The 10-year anniversary celebration featured live music by Annette Smith (Nettish), complementary snacks, cupcakes and 10 special giveaway draws. Prizes included merchandise, beverages, Maple Ridge maple syrup and the grand prize winner, Dave Johnson, received an experiential ‘Brew Day’ package with brewmaster Barret Campbell. Mr. Johnson will receive an exclusive behind the scenes brewing experience with Split Rail’s head brewer. This hands on ‘Brew Day’ package adventure takes the winner through the complete journey of crafting their own personalized beer from initial concept to final pour on the taps (with take-home bottles too).

The celebration marked the launch of a highly anticipated non-alcoholic beverage in takeway format. This popular drink, Hawberry-Cherry Seltzer, has been available on tap since 2018 will now be offered, in limited supplies, for take-home purchase for the first time, responding to years of customer requests. A second non-alcoholic seltzer (which has also been enjoyed on the taps for many years), Maple Seltzer, was also released in takeaway format on Friday.

The idea for Split Rail started in 2010. At that time there were no microbreweries in the region. Andrea and Eleanor with their team started brewing in their garages under guidance from master brewer Glenn Forbes and several other key advisors including Lake of Bays owner Darren Smith. Split Rail was incorporated in 2012 and launched to the public on July 25, 2015. Over the years Split Rail has won numerous provincial and national awards.