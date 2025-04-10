STEVE LANE

October 2, 1953 – March 20, 2025

In loving memory of Steve Lane, 71 years old, who passed after a lengthy and unmanageable illness.Stephen George Lane lost his battle on March 21, 2025 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. He passed away peacefully with his loving daughter Stephanie Lane, son-in-law Jeff Cordeiro and long friend Julie Lane by his side. Born in Blind River on October 2, 1953, Steve was adopted by Lawrence and Gloria (Bacon) Lane of Gore Bay (both predeceased). Steve is survived by his children Kristy (Tait) Angel, Robert Tait, Crystal Lane, Stephanie Lane and son-in-law Jeff Cordeiro. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Cassandra, Christopher, Lia, Lucas, Jamie, Brandon, Gabriella and Kaylee, cousins, friends and his furbaby Charlie. Steve grew up on Manitoulin and was a “Haweater” at heart. He worked on the Manitoulin before moving out west. Steve worked on the pipelines in Alberta and British Columbia before moving to Sudbury to be closer to family. Steve had many health challenges in life but faced them with kindness, humour and optimism. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current for their exceptional care over the past three years. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Manitoulin Health Centre over the years and a big thank you to the doctors and nurses for their compassion and kindness in his final days at the Sudbury Heath Sciences North Hospital. He will be dearly missed and it brought him comfort knowing his furbaby Charlie is being spoiled by Stephanie and his pride and joy Kaylee. So, in memory of Steve drink an XL Tim Hortons coffee, cuddle your furbaby and eat a litre of ice cream.