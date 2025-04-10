MARY CECILIA HUTCHINSON

(née Vincer)

June 6, 1930 – April 4, 2025

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Cecilia Hutchinson (nee Vincer) on Friday the 4th of April 2025, in her 95th year. Born on June 6, 1930, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan to parents Mary (Maimie) and James Vincer. She passed away peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Jonathan Douglas Hutchinson (predeceased). Survived by her children Pamela Lambert (late Paul Lambert), Jane Williamson (Ted), Kevin Hutchinson (Heather), Peter Hutchinson (Sandra), Paul Hutchinson (Cindy), Theresa Carlisle (David) and Anita Simpson (Hugh). Mary also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who adored her dearly as she did them. Mary graduated from St. Michael’s Nursing Program in 1951 and later earned a Public Health Degree. She was truly committed to managing patients’ physical needs, preventing illness and treating health conditions. She worked for several years in the OR in Toronto, as well as, in hospitals and clinics in Mindemoya, Manitowaning and Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island. Prior to her retirement, she worked on Canadian Coast Guard ships in the far North as the ship’s nurse. Mary’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and fostering a loving and nurturing environment. Her knowledge and guidance were the foundation of her family. Her home was a gathering place for many get-togethers, including holiday celebrations and impromptu family discussions. Despite her large family, Mary always made time for everyone. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Mary lived her life as a devoted Catholic believing in the dignity and rights of all humans. Mary was an avid baseball fan with a particular favour for the Toronto Blue Jays. She could often be seen checking schedules or organizing her time so she did not miss scheduled TV game times. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff of Mindemoya Hospital, as well as Dr. O’Connor, for all their care, compassion and support towards Mary. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury, and Crystal Crematorium.