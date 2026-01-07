Strong currents near hydro dam lead Billings to post warning signs

KAGAWONG—Billings council is taking safety measures along the local canal to decrease potential danger to visitors, due to the conditions of the water.

“This is long overdue,” stated Billings township councillor Ian Anderson at a council meeting December 16. “As council we had asked for this some time ago. The first step was to have gates put up at the pen stock,” he said, reiterating, “We have all been waiting for this for a long time.”

Mayor Bryan Barker explained, “In the spring/summer of 2025, concerns over the potential for individuals attending the side of the canal was expressed to the township by representatives of Oakville Energy. Signage was proposed along the canal, informing the public of the dangerous conditions of the water. Signs have been prepared by Oakville Energy and will be installed by them at a suitable time.”

“This is to inform council of the new signage that will be installed along the canal leading up to the power generating facility,” council was informed.

Mayor Barker pointed out at least one buck deer was taken out of canal, after falling in the water. “There is quite a current, undercurrent there,” he said, noting, “it is close to a worn path by the highway to the firehall.” He explained that on the other side of the canal, there is no issue because there is a berm located there.

“When we have met Oakville Energy in the past, (the water resource management) committee always brought it up as a concern,” said Mayor Barker.

“On the west side, multiple signs need to posted in the entire area to warn those people who may be walking there,” said Councillor Anderson.

Mayor Barker said the signage going to be used is perfectly worded. The signage will read: “Danger. This waterway has been constructed for the sole purpose of directing waterflow to the hydroelectric facility located downstream. Strong undertow and changing water levels make this waterway extremely dangerous. For your safety, public access to this waterway is strictly prohibited.”