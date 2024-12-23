Top 5 This Week

More articles

Stuff a cruiser

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) held their annual Christmas food and toy drive event December 9-10 with members of the public able to donate items at several collection sites around the Island. In a post on their Facebook page the UCCM APS reports, “This year’s Stuff the Cruiser event was an incredible success, thanks to the generosity and kindness of our community. Together, we collected carloads of toys, non-perishable food items and a cash donation of $8,890 to Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) to support families in need across our communities. We are overwhelmed by the spirit and support shown by everyone who contributed, volunteered and helped spread the word. Your generosity will make a difference for so many this holiday season. A special miigwech to our organizing team and community partners who made this year’s campaign possible. Together, we continue to show what it means to lift each other up.”

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Assiginack receives $46K for diversity, accessibility

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.