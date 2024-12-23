Top 5 This Week Stuff a cruiser Local Expositor Staff - December 23, 2024 Assiginack receives $46K for diversity, accessibility Local Expositor Staff - December 23, 2024 “Settlements are not taxpayer dollars,” says Grand Council Chief Debassige in response to Fall economic statement Local Expositor Staff - December 23, 2024 Work to begin on Island-wide fibre-optic cable network Local Expositor Staff - December 23, 2024 NEMI council sets 2025 budget with 3.5 percent tax increase for rural residents Local Alicia McCutcheon - December 23, 2024 More articles Stuff a cruiser Local Assiginack receives $46K for diversity, accessibility Local “Settlements are not taxpayer dollars,” says Grand Council Chief Debassige in response to Fall economic statement Local Work to begin on Island-wide fibre-optic cable network Local Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service unveils first-of-its-kind staffing and deployment model Local Part of the family Local Stuff a cruiser NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff December 23, 2024 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) held their annual Christmas food and toy drive event December 9-10 with members of the public able to donate items at several collection sites around the Island. In a post on their Facebook page the UCCM APS reports, “This year’s Stuff the Cruiser event was an incredible success, thanks to the generosity and kindness of our community. Together, we collected carloads of toys, non-perishable food items and a cash donation of $8,890 to Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) to support families in need across our communities. We are overwhelmed by the spirit and support shown by everyone who contributed, volunteered and helped spread the word. Your generosity will make a difference for so many this holiday season. A special miigwech to our organizing team and community partners who made this year’s campaign possible. Together, we continue to show what it means to lift each other up.” Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor Lifemanitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2024 Previous articleAssiginack receives $46K for diversity, accessibility