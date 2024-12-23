Assiginack receives $46K for diversity, accessibility

ASSIGINACK—The Ontario government is providing more than $16 million to support 245 projects across the province through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) Seed grant stream, including one in Assiginack township. This funding will help local non-profits, charities, small municipalities and Indigenous communities pilot, test or launch new initiatives that will directly benefit their communities.

“Across Ontario, non-profit organizations are delivering critical programming that helps communities thrive. They are helping people train for new careers, stay active, learn new skills and connect with those around them,” said Stan Cho, minister of tourism, culture and gaming. “In 2024, our government invested $70 million to support 788 projects in 222 diverse communities through the OTF. Today’s Seed grant funding will help non-profits deliver new, innovative ways to support the needs of communities across our province.”

The Township of Assiginack will receive $46,200 in 2024-2025 through the OTF Seed grant stream which will go toward creating QR codes and other links to improve accessibility to town and museum historical sites, bringing them to life in an accessible manner, reducing barriers.

“Each year, the OTF invests in hundreds of local projects, empowering Ontario’s non-profit sector to offer programs and services that build healthy and vibrant communities,” said Bill Walker, board chair of OTF. “Seed grants are crucial in supporting initiatives across key sectors in our province, including social services, sports and recreation, arts, culture and heritage, and the environment. These grants enable organizations to test new ideas, pilot programs and leverage technology to enhance the well-being of Ontarians.”