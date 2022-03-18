Sudbury man charged with thefts on Lake Mindemoya

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP) – The Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now arrested and charged an individual in relation to the thefts on Lake Mindemoya.

On March 17, 2022 the OPP were notified of a theft that occurred from an ice shack. The individual was observed leaving the ice shack on a snowmobile. Officers were able to locate the snowmobile and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that the snowmobile was stolen and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Michel DAIGLE, 45-years-old, from Sudbury is charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (four counts)

Flight From Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

Failure to Comply With Release Order- Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC



The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on March 21, 2022.