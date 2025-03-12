Suspected cocaine seized after police called to collision in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing impaired and drug related charges following reports of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) in Espanola.

On March 11, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting an MVC involving two vehicle. One pf the drivers was reported to be potentially impaired. Police received a second call reporting that the driver had fled the collision scene. Police attended the collision scene and confirmed that there were no injuries. Shortly after, police located the vehicle on Highway 6 in Whitefish River First Nation. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance, and an arrest was made.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $16,300.

The driver, Raven WHITE, 43-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Dangerous operation

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Fail to remain – three counts

Drive without proper headlight – two counts

Drive with improper headlights

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 15, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.