RIDE check in Little Current results in impaired arrest

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – One person has been arrested for impaired operation as a result of a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 12, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Meredith Street in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township. A vehicle came through the RIDE check, and police began an investigation. As a result, police determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance, and an arrest was made.

The driver, Joseph BOWERMAN, 51-years-old from NEMI Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 15, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.