The foundations of Midewin teachings brought to life in Debaj’s ‘Maamwi’

MANITOWANING—The Midewin traditions and teachings trace their path far back into the mists of time. Long before contact the Midewin or Grand Medicine Society (not a perfect translation) teachings lay at the foundation of Anishinaabe spiritual life, but following contact with Europeans Christianity became ascendant in Indigenous communities and traditional language, culture and traditions were driven underground in an effort to assimilate First Nations and other Indigenous communities.

Still, a hardy and resilient group of knowledge keepers kept those traditions alive. Sonny Osawabine studied under the storied Odawa knowledge keeper Eddie King baa, a former US marine and Oklahoman who for many years made his home in South Bay. Mr. Osawabine has carried the knowledge of the original spirituality of the Anishinaabe and Debajehmujig Storytellers have incorporated many of those teachings into their productions.

Starting February 12, Debajehmujig Storytellers are offering Maamwi, a traditional storytelling production, at the Debajehmujig Creation Centre in Manitowaning.

“The show runs for about 50 to 55 minutes, depending on the pacing and flow,” said director Bruce Noakwegijig. “The story is based on the six foundation teachings of the Midewin.”

Mr. Noakwegijig said that the production is, in part, honouring the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and taking aim at the current overdose crisis hitting so many communities—celebrating the community’s resilience in the face of the many challenges besetting the community these days.

The work will feature Daniel Recollet Mejaki, Dustin Trudeau, Richard Ashley Manitowabi, Sapper Wemigwans, Tabitha Peltier and Tyler Pangowish.

Set design, props and lighting were designed by Cadence Peltier, David Plant, David Osawabine, Ethan Mejaki and Quinten Kaboni.

This show will be an ideal opportunity for those interested in learning more about Anishinaabe culture and traditional teachings as they were prior to European contact.

The show is suitable for a family audience, including children age nine and up.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show and there will be light refreshments provided.

Shows take place on February 12-15 and 19-22 at 7 pm, with matinees on February 14 and 21 at 1 pm. Admission is by a sliding scale, with a recommendation of $25 per person. The Debajehmujig Creation Centre is located at 43 Queen Street in Manitowaning.