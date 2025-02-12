Free fishing this Family Day weekend for Ontarians

TORONTO — This upcoming Family Day weekend, families can fish for free in Ontario without the need to buy a fishing licence or Outdoors Card.

If you are fishing for free during the Family Day weekend, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.

Before you head out, prioritize safety by checking ice conditions with local operators or anglers. Clear blue ice is the strongest, while white or honeycombed ice is weaker. Let someone know your fishing plans and wear proper gear for safety and comfort.

For more information, check out what you need to know about free family fishing in Ontario.

