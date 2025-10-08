Three Gore Bay men acknowledged for their valued contributions to community

GORE BAY—Three deserving individuals have been recognized for their valuable contributions to the Town of Gore Bay with lifetime achievement awards.

“It is certainly great to see a full house of people here today to celebrate the presentation of these lifetime achievement awards,” stated Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at the awards ceremony held in the town’s community hall Saturday afternoon. He explained the awards were created by the town in 2015 in recognition of the 125th anniversary of the community.

“Council felt it was important to recognize the contributions individuals have made to the town over the years,” said Mayor Lane.

From left to right, Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane presents a Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff and Annie Porter, representing their father, the late Godfrey Porter. MPP Bill Rosenberg, right, presents a scroll on behalf of the province to Jeff Hietkamp, one of three people honoured with a Gore Bay Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The lifetime achievement award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding and enduring contributions to the Town of Gore Bay. This honour is reserved for those whose dedication, leadership, and impact have left a lasting legacy, inspiring others and shaping the future.”

“Since the first year we have presented two or three individuals, annually at the start, and now every two years,” continued Mayor Lane. “Today, we have three people we are honouring including Jack Clark, Jeff Hietkamp and the late Godfrey Porter.

“This afternoon we are proud to recognize Jack Clark with a lifetime achievement award,” said Mayor Lane. “Jack’s contributions to Gore Bay span decades and have touched nearly every part of our community life.”

Mayor Lane noted, “Jack and I have been friends since Grade 2, in Ms. (Eldene) Gibbs, our teacher’s class. Jack and I attended public and high school, and then he moved away for several years when he attended Royal Military College where he graduated as an officer and then served his country. As the years went by, I saw him from time to time, until he and Betsy moved back to Gore Bay, where he worked for Manitoulin Transport before retiring full time to the golf course and tennis court.”

“For more than 30 years as a dedicated Rotarian, including five years as president, Jack has lived the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’ He also served as a town councillor for 10 years, including as deputy mayor, where he contributed his time and wisdom on countless committees and advisory groups, always working to strengthen the community he calls home.”

“Jack has never hesitated to step forward when help was needed. He has been a volunteer firefighter for eight years, and his passion for sports and recreation has left an enduring legacy,” continued Mayor Lane. “He gave 10 years as icemaker for the Gore Bay Curling Club, served four years on its executive, including two years as president, and generously shared his knowledge by coaching minor hockey for two years and refereeing for 17 years.”

“Beyond hockey and curling, Jack’s efforts extended to the tennis courts, where he set up and took down nets, ran clinics and even shoveled snow in winter. He organized the old-timers softball team, men’s golf night and a fundraising golf tournament that raised an outstanding $25,000 for the Mindemoya Hospital.”

Mayor Lane said, “Jack’s service extends even further as a proud Legion member and a performer in three Gore Bay theatre productions.”

“Much of what Jack has done are the kinds of things people might take for granted, but without them, Gore Bay would be a much lesser place. His leadership, volunteerism and quiet but tireless services have helped make our town such a wonderful place to live, work and grow,” said Mayor Lane. “For his decades of selfless commitment and extraordinary contributions, we are honoured to present Jack Clark with the lifetime achievement award.”

“I would like to thank Ron for the kind words and for council considering me for this award, and for everyone coming out here today for this ceremony,” said Mr. Clark. “When I first heard that the town was considering me for the award I thought, ‘what have I done to deserve this recognition? I’m not Doug Smith, John Lane, Dr. Bob (Hamilton) or Dr. Shelagh (McRae)’.”

“But then I got thinking that a town is like the economy, it isn’t the Googles or Costco that run the town, it’s each individual doing their part to make a town as great as it is,” said Mr. Clark. “I am grateful for this recognition and thank you and congratulate the other two individuals being recognized here today. I am honoured to be in your presence.”

Ms. Fogal then presented the lifetime achievement award to Mr. Hietkamp. “I have known Jeff my whole life and we have worked on several projects together.”

“I am honoured, and it is truly a privilege, to present this lifetime achievement award to Jeff Hietkamp, someone who is not only well known, but deeply respected throughout Manitoulin Island,” said Ms. Fogal. “Jeff has dedicated much of his life to serving both the farming community and our local community. He has contributed through many farm and dairy milk board committees, and he has been a strong voice and leader on numerous community boards, including Manitoulin Community Living, the Planning Board, the Manitoulin Municipal Association, Island Wide Waste Management and the Gore Bay Museum.”

“Closer to home, Jeff has been an executive member and president of the Gore Bay Curling Club,” said Ms. Fogal. “I personally had the privilege of working alongside him as one of the founding members of the Gore Bay Day Care in 2005, a project that continues to benefit families in our town today.”

“Jeff has always given his time generously to important causes,” continued Ms. Fogal. “He has spent countless hours canvassing for the cancer society and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Even now, he remains active as a volunteer with Lyons Memorial United Church and as a dedicated member of the Gore Bay Rotary Club. And of course, during the summer months, you will often see him on Friday mornings at the Gore Bay Street Market, working as one of the co-coordinators.”

“Jeff, your years of dedication, leadership and service have strengthened our community in ways both visible and unseen. In recognition of your significant and continued contributions to the town of Gore Bay, it is my great honour to present you with this lifetime achievement award.”

“Wow,” said Mr. Hietkamp. “I was kind of surprised and a little bit embarrassed when I heard that I would be receiving this award.”

“Gore Bay is a great community, and to be part of it is fun. It’s a good spot to live, and contributing helps to keep it a great place, and helping out is easily done,” said Mr. Hietkamp.

Mayor Lane then presented the lifetime award to the family of the late Godfrey Porter. “We are honoured to present a lifetime achievement award, posthumously, to the late Godfrey Porter, a man whose life was deeply woven into the fabric of Gore Bay.”

In nominating Mr. Porter for the award, Mayor Lane said, “I always try to think of someone who is deserving based on the criteria of the award. One person that I definitely thought of was Godfrey, for all the things he and his family have contributed to the town.”

“I was seven when my family moved to Gore Bay (from Barrie Island), and I remember playing ball hockey with Jeff (Mr. Porter’s son) in the driveway of the Ocean House Hotel,” said Mayor Lane. “My dad and Godfrey were great friends, and they did a lot together.”

“I remember Godfrey and his family as the third generation of the family to operate the Ocean House, covering close to 100 years,” said Mayor Lane. “I also remember him as being a collector and historian who gave many items to the museum, and also an avid outdoors person.”

“Godfrey was born in 1929, right here in room 10 of the Ocean House Hotel, a place that would remain central to his life’s story. Except for a brief time spent at school in Toronto, Godfrey lived his entire life in Gore Bay. On June 21, 1954, he married his beloved wife Eldene, and together they raised two children, Jeffrey and Annie,” said Mayor Lane.

Mr. Porter, “had an enduring passion for the outdoors,” said Mayor Lane. “Preserving forests, waters, and wildlife was at the heart of who he was. With his camera in hand, he documented the natural beauty of Manitoulin, from wild animals to morels in the bush. The Ocean House was often filled with his rescues, bears, one affectionately named Yogi by the kids, foxes, raccoons, and even bats.”

“He went on to start the Gore Bay Game Farm, introducing Sika deer, peacocks and Chinese geese to the area, and later lent his expertise when reindeer were brought to LaCloche Island,” continued Mayor Lane. “Beyond his love of nature, Godfrey had a passion for hockey. He enjoyed playing but found even greater joy in coaching young players. He founded what was then known as the squirts program, taking pride in getting kids out on the ice. He even wrote a hockey column for The Recorder, signing off his memorable byline: “Don’t just take your kids to the rink, stay and watch them play.”

“As the years went on, Godfrey’s role as a historian came to the forefront. He was pivotal in the founding of the Gore Bay Museum and dedicated countless hours recording the stories of Manitoulin’s older residents on a reel-to-reel recorder.”

Mayor Lane said, “Godfrey’s service to the community was wide-reaching. He provided movie entertainment for residents, served on the telephone board, the Catholic church board, as a town councillor and on the recreation committee. Through it all, he also managed the Ocean House Hotel until it was tragically destroyed by fire in 1977.”

“Godfrey passed away in 1979, but his legacy lives on, in the museum, in the memories of the children he coached, in the photographs he captured, and in the countless ways he enriched the life of Gore Bay,” said Mayor Lane. “Today, we proudly recognize Godfrey Porter with this lifetime achievement award, honouring his unwavering dedication, his passion for nature, his commitment to community, and his lasting contributions to the town he loved so deeply.”

Annie Porter quipped that her father, “wouldn’t have been very excited to be nominated for this award. He wouldn’t have liked it at all.”

“He would have scowled,” quipped Jeffrey Porter.

“But the award goes a long way towards recognizing him for all his contributions to the town and community,” said Annie Porter.

MPP Bill Rosenberg presented lifetime achievement award scrolls to each of the three individuals recognized. “It is a pleasure to be here and great to see these individuals recognized for all the work and contributions they have made over the years.”

“I am honoured to be here to hear about the incredible achievements these individuals have attained,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “They embody excellence, dedication, commitment and perseverance.”

The scrolls MPP Rosenberg presented read, “On behalf of the province of Ontario and the residents of Algoma-Manitoulin, it is my great pleasure to extend heartfelt congratulations and warm recognition of your years of service for residents, visitors and organizations within the community of Gore Bay.”

“This certificate is proudly awarded in recognition of your volunteerism, sense of community and unwavering commitment,” read MPP Rosenberg. “Your dedication to volunteering and tireless contributions have left a profound mark on the community, encouraging others to follow your example. We are forever grateful.”