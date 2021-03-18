Toronto man arrested for drug trafficking in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG – On March 13, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) arrested an 18-year-old male, Orobosa Osamuyi, for the offences of possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine and possession of cocaine.

The male was further charged with offences related to the Re-opening of Ontario Act (ROA) for violating regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused was subject to a police escort to ensure his departure from Manitoulin Island. The accused is scheduled to appear virtually at the Ontario Court of Justice on the May 18 to answer to the charges.

WTPS expresses sincere thanks to the community members who have come forth with confidential information in aiding in the apprehension and seizure of illicit drugs.

The public is further encouraged to contact WTPS Crime Reduction Unit members with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).