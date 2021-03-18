WTPS executes drug search warrant in Wiikwemkoong

On February 4, members of Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the community of Wiikwemkoong.

As a result of the investigation and collected information, officers seized over 30 grams of a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine. In addition, police have also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime.

Thirty-year-old year old Shawnee Pangowish of Wiikwemkoong and 22-year-old Brandon Iung of Toronto have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mr. Iung was further charged with offences related to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for violating regulations that relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The continued collaboration of community partnerships is vital in the continued success and seizure of illicit drugs.

The public is encouraged to contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or Contact Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-222-8477 (TIPS).