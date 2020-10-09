Trade Fair cancelled for 2021

MANITOULIN – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of another major Manitoulin Island event.

“Unfortunately, the (Manitoulin) Trade Fair has had to be cancelled for 2021,” said Mike Addison, general manager of Lacloche-Manitoulin Business Assistance Corporation (LAMBAC) on Monday. “We held a board meeting last week and it was felt we couldn’t wait any longer in making a decision on this. People are not going to come out for the event in the numbers we normally see for trade fair, and if we were to hold it and attendance is down significantly it would make it more difficult to hold the next trade fair.”

“Every year, we look forward to connecting with our business community in the LaCloche Foothills and Manitoulin area at the Manitoulin Trade Fair, and sharing all of the exciting products and services that are available locally,” said Mr. Addison in a release. “But given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Manitoulin Trade Fair 2021.”

“This was a tough call to make,” wrote Mr. Addison. “Manitoulin Trade Fair is an incredibly important event for LAMBAC and the whole business community in LaCloche Manitoulin and it’s one of our favourite ways to celebrate the businesses from around our area, but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our business partners, employees and everyone who would normally attend the fair.”’

“At this time, we hope to showcase local businesses at the next Manitoulin Trade Fair in May 2022,” said Mr. Addison