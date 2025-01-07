Traffic complaint leads to impaired arrest

MANITOWANING—One person is facing impaired charges following a traffic complaint in Assiginack Township.

On January 4, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Clover Valley Road in Assiginack Township. Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Little Current detachment for further testing.

As a result, the driver, Timothy PELTIER, 55-years-old from Wikwemikong, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 11, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.