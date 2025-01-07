Highway 6 traffic stop turns into trafficking bust

Top 5 This Week

Expositor Staff
Ontario Provincial Police

LITTLE CURRENT, ON—A traffic stop on Highway 6 in Little Current has resulted in three individuals being arrested. 

On December 31, 2024, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM), were made aware of a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 6 that may be in possession of drugs.

OPP located the suspect vehicle in Little Current and initiated a traffic stop. Three people were arrested, and a search resulted in officers seizing approximately 120g of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12,000.

As a result, the driver, Jay PITAWANAKWAT, 50-years-old from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

The passenger, Darcy MCCOMBER, 45-years-old from Garson, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

The second passenger, George Corbiere, 63-years-old from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 25, 2025.

