TREVOR HENRY LEWIS

Giizhiigeh Waasogeh Nini,

Sturgeon Clan

Sunrise February 25, 1976 – Sunset June 6, 2021

The only way you can be free is to know that you are worthwhile as a distinct human being – Russell Means

Trevor passed on suddenly and began his journey to the Spirit World on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence. Loving husband of Carla McLeod-Lewis. Proud father of Emily Anongoohns Otowadjiwan (Curtis) and Farrah Lewis. Cherished son of Lynda (nee McLeod) and Henry Bemaasige Lewi (baa). Beloved brother of Cindy (Blair) Peltier. Loved son-in-law of Debbie (nee Bertrand) and Toby McLeod. Dear brother-in-law of Natalie McLeod, “sista” Krystal McLeod (Phil) and Patrick McLeod. Uncle and best friend to Colin Animkii-Aanimad Peltier, Lexa Fisher, John Fisher and Kiera Becker. Godson to Martha Gabow and Ronald “Fleo” Lewis (baa). Trevor was known to his family and friends as Chee Chee and Tricky Trev. He will be fondly remembered for his unique laugh and sense of humour. He was known for his comedic play on words and ideas such as “Words on the Streets.” Trevor was known for his skills in carpentry, masonry and helper (taste-tester and pester) in Carla’s Kitchen. His other interests included sports, Anishinaabe philosophy, Indigenous political activism, playing cards and kayaking. Tricky Trev enjoyed fun times with family and friends of both his home communities of Wiikwemkoong and Ktigaaning. Trevor will be missed by his many friends and cousins, aunties and uncles from both sides of the family and the three communities he spent time in while following his life path. Trevor’s life was celebrated in ceremonies by his family and friends from Wiikwemkoong, Wasauksing and Ktigaaning. Arrangements entrusted to Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home, Sturgeon Falls, www.theoretbourgeois.com.