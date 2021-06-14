JOHN WAYNE SIMON

December 2, 1954 – May 31, 2021

In loving memory of John Wayne Simon, who passed away suddenly at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the age of 66. Son of Sylvester Mishibinijima and Rose (nee Ogemah). Devoted husband of Isabelle, first wife Beatrice (baa). Loving stepfather to Barry (Cheryl), Cindy, Keannu, Rosanne (baa) and Dillan (baa). Special brother to Ed (Rose baa) Mishibinijima, Barbara Simon and Shirley (Fred) Pullon (baa). Special uncle to Ed, Elliot, Elvis, Kevin, Eugene (Moose) (baa), Mary Lou, Shirley Ann, Chantal (baa) and Kim (baa). Grandson of David Ogemah and Catherine (nee Misinishketewe). Brother-in-law to Patsy (Wally), Jeanne (Randy), Loretta (Clifford), Tish (Stan), Ted (Shirley), Kim (Brian), Jennifer (Peter), Harry (baa) and Bill (baa). Devoted papa to his grandchildren who he loved taking on quad rides and spending time with. John was Keannu’s biggest supporter with his hockey and schooling. John graduated highschool at Ottawa Technical in 1973. He had a wide variety of summer jobs including tree planting up north, tobacco picking down in Tillsonburg and general labour and home construction locally. John spent a brief period of time for INCO in Manitoba. He did yard maintenance at Green Acres for a couple of years. He owned and operated a convenience store in Little Current for a couple of years or so. He then moved on to be a PSW at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home then on to building maintenance for quite a while. He finished his working career with Sheguiandah Operation and Maintenance Team. Over the years he self taught and learned many new skills. There weren’t many machines that he couldn’t troubleshoot and fix. His greatest passion was helping family and friends in anyway he could. John enjoyed playing broomball, hockey, going to the casino, travelling, working, spending time with family, campfires, music and working on his yard. He was also an amazing cook. John was the family patriarch even though he was the youngest in the family. Full of knowledge, wisdom, love and compassion. He had great love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He gave countless rides to his nephews for hockey games. John’s best time of year was spring and his favourite day was the summer solstice and he always looked forward to the full moon. John has left so many jobs and projects unfinished. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Round House for visitation on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11am. Funeral Service was Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11am. Burial followed in the Sheguiandah First Nation Cemetery.