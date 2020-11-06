Twenty new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by PHSD

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in residents in Greater Sudbury. Through contact tracing, Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

“The detailed investigations to determine exposure settings and identify close contacts of all cases are ongoing. To date, close contacts of cases have been identified in household settings, at the McDonald’s located at 3575 Highway 144 in Chelmsford, and at Cambrian College. These individuals have been reached by Public Health and advised to self-monitor or self-isolate and seek testing, depending on their risk of exposure,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “It is essential that everyone continues to stay home when they are feeling ill and get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 to help limit the spread of infection,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

Public Health works very closely with every person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 to understand their circumstances and prevent further spread. This is a rapidly evolving situation with a number of case investigations underway.

Of the newly reported cases (#143 to #162), all are from Greater Sudbury. One is a close contact of a confirmed case, 1 is outbreak associated, and the remaining are still under investigation. All are self-isolating, as are all close contacts identified to date.

“Though this increase in numbers is alarming, we must listen to the experts in public health with how we react,” says Mayor Brian Bigger. “I would like to remind you to continue to follow the guidance of Public Health—let’s stay vigilant, let’s stay smart. Even though kids are back in school and a lot is back to normal—we can’t let our guard down for a moment. COVID-19 will find a way in if we let it. This weekend especially—let’s keep our heads up and our masks on.”

New provincial framework

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is currently in the Green- Prevent category of the Government of Ontario’s new COVID-19 response framework, which comes into effect Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. The situation will be carefully monitored to determine what, if any, the recent surge in cases has on the region’s category. Decisions to move to the next, Yellow-Protect are made by the province. Changing categories would result in additional more targeted measures for specific sectors, institutions, and other settings.

Support for our community

While the need to stay home and isolate remains critical for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, this can also cause feelings of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty. There are supports in place to help offset the physical, mental, financial burden that may be a reality to some. There are federal and provincial supports in place to assist anyone with COVID-19, including those who are unable to work or taking care of someone with the virus.

Available supports include:

Government of Canada (COVID-19 benefits and services)

Government of Ontario (COVID-19: Support for people)

Check with your municipal government for available local options.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Continue to practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts, and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay home if you are unwell and get tested.

If you have a COVID-19 symptom or have been exposed to the virus as informed by Public Health or the COVID Alert app, get tested.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).