MAURICE “ROY” FINCH

June 20, 1944 – October 23, 2020

In memory of Maurice “Roy” Finch who passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current at the age of 76. Roy was born in Mindemoya to parents Maurice and Pearl (nee Stringer) Finch. Youngest and only brother of Cora Belle Finch and Nelda Horn. Predeceased by grandparents Bertram and Jane (nee Chisholm) Finch and Lothian and Martha (nee Burnett) Stringer and many aunts and uncles. He will be missed by his cousins and friends. Roy was a strong minded ,solitary and introverted individual who dedicated his life to beef farming. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and watching western movies. Cremation has taken place and Roy will be laid to rest with his family at a later date in the Green Bay Cemetery.