Two men arrested, one man sought in Wiikwemkoong weapon and firearms seizure

WIIKWEMKOONG – On March 15, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a weapons complaint that resulted in the detection and apprehension of two adult males. A third adult male fled the scene and is presently wanted. An adult female was also located and will be charged accordingly pending the swearing of an information at a later date.

Police were able to recover and seize a quantity of firearms and a knife.

The investigation appears to be an isolated event with no imminent threat to the public.

At present time, police have charged and arrested: 38-year-old Michael Trudeau with 10 criminal offences associated to the seizure firearms and 37-year-old Travis Wemigwans with 13 criminal offences associated to the seizure firearms.

Both accused men remain in custody and will appear at divisional bail court on March 19 for a scheduled bail appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Police are asking the public for any assistance with observations or home video footage of a white colored Chevrolet Tahoe that is believed to have been travelling in the area of Bayview Heights West and within the main village of Wiikwemkoong during the early morning hours of Monday, March 15. Please contact WTPS Crime Reduction Unit members or Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-222-8477 (TIPS).