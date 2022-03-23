U7 Jamboree brings hockey storming back to Little Current

LITTLE CURRENT—Parents packed the stands at the Northeast Town recreation centre on Sunday, March 20 as Manitoulin Minor Hockey’s Under 7 Jamboree got underway after being forced to cancel two weeks ago due to icy road conditions.

“This has been a fantastic afternoon,” said Amanda Slaght, who does double duty as the vice-president of Little Current Howland Minor Hockey and Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association. “I don’t know who is having a better time, the kids or the parents watching them.”

Around 40 hockey players under the age of seven from four teams—Little Current, Manitowaning, Gore Bay and Mindemoya—took to the ice to hone their skills through drills and scrimmage. The indoor ice rink was divided into three sections with removable boards to allow for better usage of the ice surface.

The ice time, from 3 to 5 pm, along with the Jamboree medals handed out to each participant, were provided by Little Current Tim Hortons, which fueled kids and parents with a steady supply of coffee and Timbits (and no, the kids were not jacked up on caffeine, the coffee was for parents and volunteers).

Orr’s Valumart got into the game with pizza for the players, Farquhar’s Dairy supplied milk and Barney’s contributed treat bags.

Tim Hortons really upped the game by supplying Timbit jerseys for the U7 division.

All in all, despite the ubiquitous masks in the stands and lobby areas, the afternoon was a welcome bit of normal for a pandemic weary Island.

“Our thanks go out to all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped make this a very special day for all of our players and their families,” said Ms. Slaght.