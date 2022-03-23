Manitoulin kids virtual derby led by Kagawong duo

﻿MANITOULIN—A Manitoulin kids virtual derby was held this past weekend!

The event took place on March 19-20 and was organized by Sharon Jackson and Tanya Seifried, both from Kagawong.

The derby was free to all children 18 years and under and kids could catch their perch on any inland lake on Manitoulin Island. Lake Huron and rivers were excluded.

In the boys’ division, 13-year-old Landon Seifried took first place with a 13” perch caught in Lake Kagawong, and fourth place with an 11” fish, also caught in Lake Kagawong. Taking second spot was Ryley Corbiere, age 10, with his perch of 12” caught in Lake Mindemoya. Third place went to Ethan Witty, age 13, with a catch of 11.25” in Lake Kagawong.

In the girls’ division, Lily Carrick, age 10, took top spot with her caught of 13.38” in Lake Mindemoya. Ava Corbiere, 13, finished in second with a perch 12” caught in Lake Mindemoya.

The mystery weight prize of 10.38” was caught by 13-year-old Kyle Nodecker in Lake Mindemoya.

Lake Kagawong Family Cottages and Manitoulin Transport donated cash prizes for the derby. Local businesses have already expressed an interest in sponsoring next year’s fishing derby.