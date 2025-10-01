UCCM Police Chief James Killeen presented with King Charles III Coronation Medal by Solicitor General

M’CHIGEENG—For his leadership skills, service and commitment to public safety throughout his career in policing, James Killeen, chief of police for the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) was recently presented with a King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The presentation was made by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, who nominated Chief of Police Killeen in recognition of his outstanding leadership, service and commitment to public safety throughout his career in policing.

“It was Minister Kerzner who had nominated me for the award,” said Chief of Police Killeen. “It was presented to me on the same day an officer with the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services was stabbed. I watched as our officers and staff melted with the news of the incident.”

Chief of Police Killeen had all the food that was on hand at the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service for another ceremony that was scheduled to take place (involving the Solicitor General, that was cancelled) to help the officers in Wiikwemkoong, while he also made sure that mental health support was brought on the scene to help with the (UCCM APS) officers grieving, and additional officers being brought in to help assist.

“Minister Kerzner, who was around that day to make another announcement that was cancelled, visited the injured officer in hospital, along with his partner-officer, and he told me that I was to receive the medal and due to the leadership I showed in this instance that he would present it to me that day instead of waiting for a later date,” said Chief of Police Killeen.

“I was quite shocked to be presented with this award,” said Chief of Police Killeen. “The whole day was emotional and to be hit with something that I didn’t expect was emotional for me.”

Chief Killeen is a Mohawk originally from Akwesasne who grew up in Sudbury, Chief of Police for the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and Vice-President of the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario. With more than 27 years of policing experience, he began his career with the Geater Sudbury Police Service in August 1998, serving in specialized areas including drug enforcement, outlaw motorcycle gang investigations and criminal intelligence. He went on to lead both the drug enforcement and intelligence units, overseeing and proudly being part of teams on experienced joint force operations and major projects targeting organized crime, human trafficking and gang networks and was recognized as a court expert in drug and gang investigations.

Though his heart has always been on the road and in the action of frontline policing, the path of leadership called him in a different direction. Since joining UCCM APS in 2021, first as Detective Inspector and then as Chief of Police, Mr. Killeen has championed at the local, provincial, and national level for equitable funding, officer safety and enhanced investigative capacity to protect First Nations communities on Mnidoo Mnising (Manitoulin Island).

Through his role with IPCO, he continues to advocate for recognition of First Nations policing as an essential service and for parity in resources and legislation. Known as both a strong operational leader and a dedicated mentor, Chief Killeen combines intelligence-led policing with community-driven priorities to advance safety and justice for Indigenous peoples.

Even in leadership, his approach remains grounded in the perspective of a frontline officer—carrying forward the values, instincts and commitment forged on the road. He has never forgotten where he comes from, or the colleagues and mentors who helped him along the way. His philosophy is simple: build the team and they will come—a belief that continues to shape the way he leads officers and serves communities.