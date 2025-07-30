UCCM Police satellite station now installed in Sheshegwaning First Nation

SHESHEGWANING FIRST NATION—The first of two community UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM APS) police satellite station offices has been installed in the community of Sheshegwaning First Nation to serve all Western Manitoulin.

“We’re pretty excited,” stated Brad Mack, UCCM APS staff sergeant and detachment director of operations. “It will give our police service a strong visual presence and enable us to serve our western Manitoulin communities better and provide for more community engagement.”

“And if the community wants to hold meetings and wants to use the building for this function, they will be able to,” said Staff Sergeant Mack. He pointed out the new satellite office will be located in Sheshegwaning but also serves Zhiibaahaasing First Nation and all Western Manitoulin communities. “If there is a call for service from Silver Water, we will be able to help out the OPP if needed.”

The 4,000 square foot building is located on Sheshegwaning Road, “right before the powwow grounds in the community,” explained Staff Sergeant Mack. “It will be the first large building people will see coming into the community, and if anyone comes to the community with intent (of committing a crime), they will know there is a strong police presence.”

Staff Sergeant Mack said that “for now, until we get our officer numbers increased, we will be undertaking zone policing; if there are eight officers on duty for the whole service area, two will be deployed in Western Manitoulin. Once the number of officers has increased, we will have officers dedicated full-time to this office.”

The new satellite office will also benefit the community with administrative and reception staff being hired, said Staff Sergeant Mack.

Royal Homes built the prefab offices. Five modulars were transported from the company’s plant in Wingham to Sheshegwaning last week. The modulars were set in place on the foundation. The roof is to be installed on the building, along with exterior masonry stone to be put on the outside of the building. Staff Sergeant Mack said, “we should be able to be able to man the building by October.”

The building provides for a two-and-a-half bay garage allowing for two police cruisers, quads and snow machine used by the police service.

The Sheshegwaning location is one of two UCCM satellite offices being set up. “The modulars have been built for the satellite office to be located in Whitefish River First Nation. The lot has been cleared and preparation work will begin. “Our goal is to have the concrete foundation work complete within two weeks, and in mid to late August the modulars will be set on the foundation,” said Staff Sergeant Mack. The WRFN office will be located in the new subdivision area in the community.

The two buildings are prefabricated commercial/residential buildings designed to serve as permanent satellite offices.

Staff Sergeant Mack had explained previously, “Currently our office headquarters are located in M’Chigeeng, which is basically an hour drive for Sheshegwaning and Zhiibaabaashing meaning (the satellite office) will provide for better, timely service to the West End of the Island.

“Every community on Manitoulin Island deserves to feel safe. And when there is a sign on a building that says ‘police,’ if a person in a community or visiting has any ill intent, this might help dissuade them. A visual and physical presence means a lot. And there is no doubt communities all over Manitoulin have issues dealing with drugs and addictions. Our goal is to help serve all of the Island,” said Staff Sergeant Mack.

“With offices in the communities, officers will be able to visit schools, band offices, and businesses. It is all about building relationships in the community,” said Staff Sergeant Mack.

Rob Seifried, a Manitoulin resident who has been employed with Royal Homes for the past three years and is the company’s representative for Northern Ontario, indicated the roof on the satellite office will be built on site, beginning this week. “We like to use local labour, and Dave Deeg will be doing the roof work,” said Mr. Seifried.