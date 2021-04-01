Update: COVID-19 vaccine booking to open tomorrow, April 2, for adults 70 and older in 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is opening booking for adults 70 and older in 2021 one day earlier than anticipated. As part of a provincewide update to the booking system, these individuals will now be able to book starting tomorrow. Although originally scheduled to occur Saturday, April 3, adults 70 and older in 2021 will now be able to book online starting tomorrow, Friday, April 2, through the provincial booking system.

How to book an appointment, adults 70 years of age or older

Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, adults 70 years of age or older can use the provincial online system to book an appointment. You can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf.

Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes.

Online booking system

Online appointment booking will be available as of Friday, April 2, 2021. Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ to book an appointment.

Booking by phone

As much as possible, please use the online system. Limited capacity is available for booking by phone on Friday, April 2, with additional capacity available starting Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Main line: call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up.

Alternate line: call 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

For details on local eligibility and upcoming vaccination clinics, visit our vaccination clinics page. For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.