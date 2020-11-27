Updated: OPP investigating fatal crash on HWY 17

Updated: (ESPANOLA, ON) – On November 27, 2020 at 7:25 a.m., members from the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Baldwin Township Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 17, approximately one kilometer west of Highway 6.

Investigation has determined that two vehicles were involved and two persons have been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist with the investigation.

Highway 17 is now open. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided once available.

