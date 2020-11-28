Manitoulin OPP investigate drowning

(WIKWEMIKONG FIRST NATION, ON)- On November 27, 2020 at 1:47 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of Wikwemikong Tribal Police, Wikwemikong Fire Services, and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a possible drowning on the Georgian Bay North Shore off of Wikwemikong First Nation.

Investigation revealed two persons were heading out to go fishing when both fell overboard into the water and started swimming to shore. Only one made it to shore.

Donald MAIANGOWI, age 47 from Wikwemikong First Nation was transported to hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

A post mortem examination has been ordered Wednesday December 9, 20202 at Sudbury Health Sciences North.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).