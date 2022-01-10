VALERIE ANNE BOYTER

April 8, 1954 – January 6, 2022

In loving memory of Valerie Anne Boyter, nee Nahwegahbow, who began her spiritual journey in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 6, 2022. Valerie, the eldest daughter of Clarence and Marjorie Nahwegahbow, was born on Thursday, April 8, 1954 in Little Current, Ontario. Through her years as a mother, Valerie guided her four sons, Jeffrey, Todd, Shane and Tanner. Although she hesitated to fully acknowledge her impact on the lives of her sons, little did she know that her future work as receptionist for Weejeendimin Native Resource Centre in Kitchener, Ontario would become the impetus for change for them and her as well. She encouraged her sons to become immersed in their Indigenous heritage and supported them to embrace their culture and traditions in their own way, whether through drumming or learning their Ojibway teachings. As her sons grew, Valerie’s presence in the Indigenous community impacted not only the friends of her sons, but also many young people whom she encountered in her role as receptionist. In the years which followed, as her sons grew and grandchildren arrived, Valerie hoped that they too would be proud of their heritage. Gifted with eight grandchildren, she now leaves a legacy in Tanner James Christian, Maegan Boyter-Mandawoub, Montana Boyter, Kendall Boyter, McKenna Boyter, Rylan Boyter, Matthew Boyter, and Colton Boyter- Mandawoub. Valerie’s wicked sense of humour, quick comebacks and smart-ass approach to life earned her the honour as our flamboyant family historian. No visit to Valerie’s home was ever humdrum and all visits ended either with laughter or one yearning for the good old days. Whether cooking brisket for a visiting sister who was then a young mother with two children in tow or filling the request of a niece for her famous lemon cookies; Valerie cooked and baked her way into our lives, she was our Chef Extraordinaire. Our enthusiastic story-teller also held a quiet side; her voracious appetite for reading and her love of books could fill a library. She loved her books so much that even a worn out leg on her favourite reading chair did not deter her and it promptly became the recipient of her custom repair. The strategic placement of some well-loved hardcover books substituted as a new leg; thereby restoring her reading space to its’ former glory; renewed and ready for another session with a good book. Perhaps the most memorable story our story-teller shared was about the dream she had of her brother, in the months following his death. In her dream, Valerie’s best friend and big brother Harold came to reassure her that he was alright. She recalled how comforting his smile was as she watched him casually lean on a fence in front of an old homestead. We who love her are certain that in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 6, 2022, Valerie’s big brother Harold was waiting to greet her in this meeting place as she came to the end of her earthly journey. We will miss you dear mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, niece and friend. No goodbyes, just so long, for we know we will meet again. Visitation will be held at Island Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11 am. Cremation to follow. Due to COVID restrictions, There is a limit of 20 people in the funeral home at any given time. You must book an appointment through Valerie’s notice on IslandFuneralHome.ca. Visitors must show proof of double vaccination, wear masks and social distance. Donations may be made to the White Owl Native Ancestry Association.