TERRENCE CRAIG JOHNSTON

“Terry”

Terry was born and raised in Sudbury and married to the love of his life and soulmate, Paula. He was looking forward to retiring with her in their home on Manitoulin Island and fighting over who would spoil their future grandchildren. He loved music, cooking, and travelling to sunny destinations to enjoy the sun and sand. He worked for Vale for 32 years and spent most of his career in transportation. He was well known by many as “60”, and his shift will all tell you they looked forward to storytime with Uncle Terry. Dearly loved son of Betty (nee Hembruff) and Clive “Pete” Johnston (predeceased). Brother to Carol Ferguson (Jamie), Chris (predeceased) (Joanne). Loving father of Delaney (Alex) and Ryder, step-father of Daniel, Stephanie (Mike), Sarah, and Renee-Lise. Greatly missed by his in-laws Paulette and Larry Belleville, special brother-in-law to Tammy Belleville and Raymond Belleville (Miriam). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Jeff (Kayla), Jennifer (Clifton), Kyle (Karlie), Brady, Michelle (predeceased), Jesse (Ekaterina), Kaiden, and Memphis. Thank-you to the Sudbury Fire Department, EMS, and HSN ER staff, for your kindness and support during Terry’s sudden passing. You gave us space and time and the family is forever grateful. Memorial Service in the R.J. Barnard Chapel, Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury was on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3 pm. Friends gathered after 1 pm Sunday, January 2, 2022. For those who were unable to attend, the service can be viewed by livestream: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1640664154156013. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. For donations and messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralhomes.com.