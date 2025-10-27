VICTOR BORDEN NOBLE

December 28, 1954 – October 19, 2025

Victor “Vic” Noble, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at his home in Evansville. Born on December 28, 1954, in Mindemoya. Vic lived a life marked by dedication to his craft, deep love for his family, and an infectious sense of humour that left a lasting impression on all who knew him. A butcher by trade, Vic was known for his tireless work ethic – working six days a week with unwavering commitment. His hands told the story of decades spent mastering his profession and his pride in his work was evident to all who crossed his path. But beyond the butcher block, Vic had another calling, making people laugh. A part-time comedian and full-time jokester, he brought joy wherever he went. Whether through a well-timed prank or a story told with perfect comedic timing, Vic had a gift for lifting spirits and brightening days. Vic’s greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family, friends and close neighbours. He shared a devoted marriage with his wife Cynda Noble (Kane), whose partnership was the cornerstone of his life. Together they raised two sons, Wade (Amanda) and Logan (Alicia) Noble, who carry forward their father’s legacy of strength and humour. Vic was also a proud grandfather to Kane, LJ, Felix and Ena, each of whom brought him immense pride and happiness. He is also remembered by his sisters Natalie Payette and Melanie Chatwell (Bill), who shared in both the laughter and love that defined their brother’s life. Vic was predeceased by his beloved brother John Noble (Joanna) and by his parents Borden and Echo Noble.Though Vic has departed this world, the echoes of his laughter remain. His jokes will be retold at family gatherings, his stories will be passed down through generations, and the warmth he brought into every room will never be forgotten. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him, and may we all find moments to laugh as he would have wanted us to. There was a graveside service in Gordon Cemetery on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 2 pm. After the burial there was a Celebration of Vic’s Life at the Gore Bay Legion. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.