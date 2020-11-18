Wiikwemkoong launches talk show

WIIKWEMKOONG—A new talk show called ‘Aambe Giigididaa Wiikwemkoong – Let’s Talk Wiikwemkoong’ is aiming to bring news and views to the people of the community and beyond through distribution on WikyTV5, online video and an audio podcast, hosted by Wiikwemkoong’s own Kerry Assiniwe who brings an extensive media background to the new project.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do as a volunteer w...