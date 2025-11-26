Wiikwemkoong puts random ID spot checks, more drone patrols, in place to enhance safe community status

Checkpoints at Wiikwemkoong are in place while citizens receive $10,000 gift

WIIKWEMKOONG—The influx of funds into the communities of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory brought about by the Robinson Huron Treaty (RHT) Annuities settlement were a mixed blessing for the community. The money distributed to treaty members in the community led to an upswing in crime, according to the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service statistics. With the advent of a new $10,000 distribution (noted as a “gift” from the band, but financed through interest on funds held in trust), a new wave of incidents is anticipated.

To that end, Wiikwemkoong chief and council announced a set of “increased community safety measures” on November 21. The measures have come about through the Wiikwemkoong Drug Crisis Working Group that were endorsed by the band council.

The new measures include increased drone patrols (the community has a drone surveillance program in place), expanded crisis response efforts and, notably, random border checkpoints where individuals must present a valid photo identification. In addition, those conducting the checkpoint stops will be equipped with body cameras “interactions may be recorded for safety and accountability purposes.”

According to a release from the Wiikwemkoong Drug Crisis Working Group, the actions are being taken “to ensure the safety and well-being of our community leading up to and following the 2025 Holiday Gift Payment distribution.”

The funds are expected to be distributed sometime in November and will not count as “income” for those on social assistance. The funds cover a 12-month period.

“We ask for everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time,” continues the release, “community safety, and the safety of our children and youth, is paramount.”

The release includes a reminder that “community safety is a shared responsibility—if you see something, say something.”

The release also added a reminder that the Wiikwemkoong Community is under closed circuit television cameras and security surveillance are active in designated public areas.

The checkpoint and identification plans have not met with universal applause, with some community members posting their objections to the measures on social media.

The Wiikwemkoong Drug Crisis Working Group posted a followup clarification on the checkpoint and identification plan, noting that security personnel may “visually verify identification to confirm identity, but no images or copies will be stored or recorded.”

The note goes on to confirm that movement of band members, both on- and off-reserve will not be restricted.

“These safety measures are intended only to verify identity for accountability purposes. If valid identification cannot be provided at a checkpoint, individuals will be asked to provide their full name and home addresses and will still be allowed through.”

The notice reiterates that the measures are intended to ensure safety while respecting personal privacy.

The notice provides a number of contact numbers for community members to report concerns about something they have seen. Those numbers are Crisis Support: 705-348-1937; Wikwemikong Tribal Police: 705-370-3141; Crime Stoppers: 1-888-222-8477; and Emergency: 911.