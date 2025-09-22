Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service arrests armed barricaded individual following overnight incident

WIIKWEMKOONG – September 22, 2025 – On the morning of September 20, 2025, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a report of a male armed with a weapon at a residence on Wakegijg Avenue in Wiikwemkoong.

WTPS officers quickly established containment and enforced a perimeter around the area. Additional support was requested, and frontline officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service, and the UCCM Canine Unit assisted with the initial response.

To ensure public safety and a peaceful resolution, WTPS requested further assistance from specialized OPP units, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and Provincial Liaison Team (PLT).

Throughout the incident, several occupants exited the residence safely. However, the male suspect remained barricaded inside and made threats toward police, including threats to discharge a firearm at responding officers.

At approximately 1:09 a.m. on September 21, 2025, a 37-year-old male from Wiikwemkoong was safely arrested and transported to hospital as a precaution. After being medically assessed and released, the individual was held in custody and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Break and Enter Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence – CC 348(1)(a)

Trespassing at Night – CC 177

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – CC 91(1)

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose – CC 88

Unlawfully in a Dwelling House – CC 349(1)

Mischief Under $5,000 – CC 430(4)

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm – CC 264.1(1)(a)

Fail to Comply with Release Order – CC 145(5)(a) ×2

The accused appeared in WASH bail court in Sudbury on Sunday, September 21, 2025. His matter was adjourned to bail court in Gore Bay on Monday, September 22, 2025.

“This incident highlights the strength of collaboration with our policing partners and the vital role our community plays in ensuring safety,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service. “We deeply appreciate the public’s cooperation during this high-risk situation. Together, we remain committed to keeping Wiikwemkoong safe for everyone.”

WTPS encourages all community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via the online reporting portal at wtps.ca.