SHARON (COULAM) ROBSON

SHARON (COULAM) ROBSON

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Sharon (Coulam) Robson in her 79th year at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on September 14, 2025. Survived by her children Chris Robson (wife Carla), Shari Ziegler (husband Carl) amd Patricia Marshall (husband Patrick); brothers Gary Coulam (wife Sylia) and Loyal Coulam (wife Cindy); grandchildren Cheyenne Ziegler, Kayey Ziegler, Katrina Ziegler, Batasha Robson, Emily Robson, Christopher Marshall and Bailey Marshall. A Celebration of Life and burial of her ashes, as per her wishes, will be determined at a later date.

