Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service receives program funding through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Commemoration Fund

WIIKWEMKOONG – February 6, 2025 – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is proud to announce the launch of two significant initiatives funded by the Government of Canada’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Commemoration Fund.

WTPS is hiring three permanent positions dedicated to addressing the MMIWG crisis within the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. In addition, WTPS has purchased and is introducing a new Wagoneer Community Services Vehicle adorned with artwork representing missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, boys, and the ‘Every Child Matters’ banner combined with Truth and Reconciliation.

“We deeply respect families affected by these issues in Wiikwemkoong,” said Tammy Duffy, Staff Sergeant at WTPS. “We are dedicated to using this platform for education and awareness wherever we go—the violence against our women and children must end.” Data for domestic violence involving police occurrences in Wiikwemkoong has risen 111% when compared to data from January 2024. Total police occurrences investigated by the Wikwemikong Tribal Police have risen 24.6% in just one year, hence our multi-faceted approach to community safety and wellbeing.

Photo Courtesy of WTPS

The fund’s goal is to support projects that honor the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and boys while raising awareness about these critical issues.

“Our community has dealt with very serious matters, including domestic violence, trauma, MMIWG, exploitation, addictions, and human trafficking,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police. “As a force for good, we hope to educate and support those impacted by this crisis. WTPS is committed to playing a role in meaningful Truth and Reconciliation.”

The new staff and vehicle will play vital roles in MMIWG investigative presentation community events, community services, recruiting drives, college speaking engagements, and school visits on Manitoulin Island—and beyond. The vehicle serves as a beacon of recognition to bring further awareness and engagement for and from our community and beyond. One of our strategic goals is to enrich the lives of our community members, prevent crime, and to prevent our citizens of all ages from becoming victims. It takes full community engagement, mobilization, and involvement along with our many combined forces partners including the dynamic relationships that we have with the UCCM Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police.

WTPS will share more information in the weeks to come about the three newly funded positions. In the meantime, the new Community Services and Operational Support Vehicle has been introduced into the force’s fleet. As the Police Service for the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, we recognize and appreciate the support and fulsome engagement from Chief Ominika and our band council in our quest to enhance community safety and security on all fronts.